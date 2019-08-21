Semi truck hits power lines, causing power outages near Clovis, says CHP

A semi truck hauling concrete crashed Wednesday afternoon at Highway 168 and North Madsen Avenue near Clovis, causing power outages in the area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP said no injuries were reported in the crash after the driver hit power lines.

The crash happened at 12:47 p.m., according to CHP’s call log. Traffic is being diverted to one lane.

PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said 416 customers along Tollhouse Road/Highway 168, Sample Road and a portion of Pittman Hill Road were affected.

Boyles said power should be restored by 3:45 p.m.