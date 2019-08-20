CHP: Driver from United Kingdom ran stop sign at 55 mph, killing 2 near Chowchilla

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday said a driver sped through a stop sign near Chowchilla at an estimated speed of 55 mph Monday evening, killing two people.

The collision took place shortly after 6 p.m. at Road 22 and Avenue 24. Agnello Dsouza, 55, of the United Kingdom, was northbound on 22 when he failed to yield for the sign at 24. The Toyota Rav-4 that he was driving collided with a Saturn driven by Angel Diaz, 47, of Chowchilla. The impact forced the Saturn into a power pole, which was knocked to the ground. The Rav-4 careened into an irrigation ditch.

The two female passengers riding in the Saturn died at the scene. An 18-year-old passenger in the Saturn, Yesenia Gudino, 18, was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. Agnello Dsouza and Cheryl Dsouza, 51, were extricated from the Rav-4 with major injuries and were taken to CRMC along with their sons, ages 26 and 22. Diaz was able to get out of the Saturn on his own and also went to CRMC with major injuries. The identities of the two female passengers from the Saturn, ages 47 and 18, who were killed in the collision will be released by the Madera County Coroner.

The CHP said the Dsouzas were on a trip to Yosemite National Park.