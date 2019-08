Neighbors watch fire burn at Fresno apartment complex Neighbors watch as a fire burns at an apartment complex in near Fresno State University, Aug. 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Neighbors watch as a fire burns at an apartment complex in near Fresno State University, Aug. 19, 2019.

Firefighters on the scene of an apartment complex near Fresno State University.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, smoke from the fire could be seen from miles across town.

This story will be updated as more information become available.