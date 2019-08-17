Man leads high-speed chase before rolling off Highway 41, CHP says

Stock photo

A man was seriously injured after he led Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday night then rolled off Highway 41 in central Fresno.

The man was driving alone and traveling over the speed limit when he passed a patrol car around 9 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. That led to a pursuit.

The chase came to an end on Highway 41 near McKinley Avenue after the man crashed into the median and rolled off the freeway, according to CHP.

The identity of the man was not released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.