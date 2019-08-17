Man was who ‘running in and out of the street’ struck by vehicle in west central Fresno

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 39-year-old man is in serious condition after getting struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Fresno Police said.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. in west central Fresno at Dakota Weber avenues, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Witnesses told police the victim was running in and out of the streets and the driver never saw him.

The victim is expected to survive and the drive remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

