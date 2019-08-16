Local
Man witnesses a stabbing in central Fresno. Moments later, he gets struck by a car
A man who moments earlier had witnessed a stabbing was struck by a car Friday night in east-central Fresno.
The accident happened at 8:38 p.m. on Cedar and Shields avenues near a Rite Aid.
Moments prior to the collision, the man had given an statement to officers about a stabbing, Lt. Tim Tieitjen said.
As police were recovering evidence from the stabbing incident, they saw the man who had given them a statement walk in front of a car traveling eastbound on Shields. A woman with her children in the backseat was driving.
The man flipped over the car and landed on the pavement Tietjen said. Officers rushed to his aid. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was reported in critical condition.
Tietjen said there was no way the driver could’ve avoided the man.
Police said alcohol was not involved.
Shields was closed off for further investigation.
