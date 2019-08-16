Man witnesses a stabbing in central Fresno. Moments later, he gets struck by a car

Man who witnessed a stabbing gets hit by car in central Fresno A man who witnessed a stabbing was hit by a car moments after providing police a statement. He is in critical condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man who witnessed a stabbing was hit by a car moments after providing police a statement. He is in critical condition.

A man who moments earlier had witnessed a stabbing was struck by a car Friday night in east-central Fresno.

The accident happened at 8:38 p.m. on Cedar and Shields avenues near a Rite Aid.

Moments prior to the collision, the man had given an statement to officers about a stabbing, Lt. Tim Tieitjen said.

As police were recovering evidence from the stabbing incident, they saw the man who had given them a statement walk in front of a car traveling eastbound on Shields. A woman with her children in the backseat was driving.

The man flipped over the car and landed on the pavement Tietjen said. Officers rushed to his aid. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was reported in critical condition.

Tietjen said there was no way the driver could’ve avoided the man.

Police said alcohol was not involved.

Shields was closed off for further investigation.