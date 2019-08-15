Family of five displaced after two-alarm house fire in central Fresno

Fresno Bee

A family of five was displaced after a fire tore through their central Fresno home on Thursday evening.

Fire Battalion Chief Robert Camp said multiple calls came in shortly just after 5 p.m. about a garage fire on Kavanagh and Emerson avenues.

As crews arrived, firefighters discover the blaze had spread from the garage to the interior of the home. Camp said firefighters were able to knock down the flames before it spread further into the home.

There was extensive damage to the garage and portion of the house from the two-alarm fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The family told firefighters that they believe the cause of the fire was the from throwing away smoking material in an area with combustibles.

No injuries were reported. The estimated damage is around $100,000.