Why this Fresno mom had the first day of school circled on her calendar

Fresno mother Annie Foreman had the first day of school circled on her calendar not only to remind herself that her daughters would start classes again, but also because it meant she’s have more quiet time.

Think you’ve got a cool or cute first day of school photo?

This Fresno mom has you beat – at least in contrast and creativity.

While parents around the country posted photos of their children returning to school again as summer nears an end, Fresnan Annie Foreman went on social media to upload a photo of herself.

In the photo, she has a big bottle of Malibu rum in one hand and the peace sign made with her other hand while wearing a shirt that says “Vacay.”

In addition, a sign next to her in the photo reads “First Day of ̶S̶c̶h̶o̶o̶l̶ Freedom.”

“Free at last,” Foreman said. “It’s so exciting.”

As a mother of two daughters who on Monday respectively started second grade and kindergarten, as well as a baby boy, Foreman said she’s literally had the start of school date circled on her calendar.

After spending every day during the summer watching, feeding and cleaning her children from nearly the moment she woke up until all her kids had fallen asleep, Foreman said she couldn’t wait for the break.

Now, for about a third of Foreman’s day, her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old Madison would be at school.

Or more specifically in Foreman’s eyes, away from home.

“It definitely was a mix of emotions,” Foreman said of her daughters’ first day of school. “On one hand, I’m not ready for the summer to end. On the other hand, I’m so ready to get out of dodge.

“Definitely ready for more of a routine and quieter days at home.”

Foreman took photos of her daughters to capture their first day of school.

But it was Foreman’s celebratory first-day-of-school photo of herself that drew hundreds of likes and comments on her Instagram account.

“It’s like night and day when they’re here or not here,” Foreman said. “My girls love hard. But they were into each other’s hair so much. It sometimes feels like chaos.

“Right now, little sister wants to do everything big sister has and is doing. So they fight. And Mommy has to break it up. They were tired of each other last week.”

On top of taking care of her daughters, Foreman still has been figuring out how to take care of her 10-month-old son, Jackson.

“He’s extra,” Foreman said. “Nothing like my daughters when they were babies.

“He’s plenty of stress and is emotionally draining by himself.”

Not that Foreman is complaining about her kids.

She’s just appreciating some of her “downtime” as a mom.

And she’s a working mom at that — as a real estate agent and blogger.

Perhaps fittingly, she blogs about motherhood on her site called: www.therealhousewifeoffresno.com.

“I thought it was wrong about being happy that my kids were back in school,” Foreman said. “Was I a bad mother for feeling that way?

“But what happened was a lot of other moms told me ‘This is very much how I feel, too.’ ”

Foreman said what she strives for through her blog is helping other moms “survive motherhood but with style.”

“It’s about being a mom but maintaining your own identity,” Foreman said. “I don’t know if there’s really something like thriving in motherhood 24-7.

“There are days when you feel like ‘I got it.’ Then, there are days you feel like you’re drowning. Sometimes motherhood is just about surviving it.”

How did Foreman celebrate her children going back to school?

By having a glass of her favorite drink: Malibu rum with diet Dr. Pepper.

Said Foreman: “And it was so good.”