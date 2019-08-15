Fresno doubles down to end policy that gave raises to employees who quit

See the Valley’s top three public salaries The Bee has compiled a database that shows the 2018 compensation, including salary, overtime and benefits, for not only elected officials throughout the Valley, but also more than 45,000 public employees from local government agencies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee has compiled a database that shows the 2018 compensation, including salary, overtime and benefits, for not only elected officials throughout the Valley, but also more than 45,000 public employees from local government agencies.

The Fresno City Council used its voting power for the first time in more than a decade to override a mayoral veto on Thursday to amend a policy that allows raises for certain employees after they’ve said they are quitting.

The unanimous vote marks the first time the council has used the override power since 2007, when Alan Autry was mayort.

Mayor Lee Brand said he used the veto because the council rushed into the new amendment without first running it past him and the city’s top administrators.

The amendment adopted on July 25 is an attempt to close what some council members called a “loophole” in the Transparency in City Government Act, according to its supporters. Councilmember Garry Bredefeld co-sponsored it with Councilmember Miguel Arias.

At least one employee who left a city job received about $6,500 through a retroactive raise after submitting a resignation, council members said last month. Officials have said the council has since discovered several more employees were set to get thousands of dollars in raises before the amendment passed in July.

The amendment eliminates retroactive raises and prohibits raises after an employee has submitted a resignation. The amendment requires evaluations of employees before raises could go into effect, and applies only to high-ranking employees not represented by a union.

The transparency act was passed four years ago during Mayor Ashley Swearengin’s tenure and while Brand was a member of the council. He argued the amendment didn’t live of up to the act’s original intent, and said the council was micromanaging his administration.