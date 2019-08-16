Scholar, activist, intellectual. Cornel West will kick off speaker’s forum at Fresno City College

Cornel West lectures on “Race, Democracy, Justice and Love” on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at California State University, Sacramento. jvillegas@sacbee.com

Dr. Cornel West will kick off this year’s Speaker’s Forum at Fresno City College.

The prominent activist, intellectual and political provocateur will speak at noon Tuesday in the Old Administration Building auditorium.

A meet-and-greet will follow.

Tickets for the event are free and open to students, staff and the community.

West is a professor of the Practice of Public Philosophy at Harvard University and professor emeritus at Princeton, where he earned his master’s and doctorate degrees in philosophy.

He is know for his writings on matters of race and democracy, and is a frequent guest on C-Span and Democracy Now!, where he recently offered commentary on the Democratic presidential debates. He was also in the “Matrix” films.

FCC’s annual series is presented with help from the California Endowment. Past presenters have included Sue Klebold, Taye Diggs, Common and Max Brooks.

Details: 559-489-2218