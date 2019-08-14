Bicyclist killed in McKinley-Temperance crash identified

A bicyclist killed Tuesday on McKinley Avenue east of Temperance Avenue was identified by the California Highway Patrol as Jack Viriyavong, 56, of Sanger.

Viriyavong died after he was struck by a Toyota minivan just after 7:30 a.m. as Viriyavong was riding westbound on the right shoulder of McKinley. Darrin Patrick Chatman, 17, of Fresno was driving the Toyota behind Viriyavong at an estimated speed of 45 mph when he drifted to the right shoulder and collided with the rear of the bicycle. Viriyavong ws thrown from the bike and died after he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the death. There were four other minors in the minivan and none of them suffered injuries, the CHP said.