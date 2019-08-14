CHP details fatal crash that killed Parlier High instructor

Mark Bristol was a U.S. Navy junior ROTC instructor at Parlier High School Parlier High School

The California Highway Patrol Wednesday provided new details on the fatal collision involving Parlier High School Mark Bristol, 54, on Tuesday.

Palma was a U.S. Navy junior ROTC instructor at the school.

The collision took place just after 6 a.m. as Luis Palma, 34, driving a silver 2016 Jeep Compass westbound on Manning Avenue, was preparing to make a left turn onto southbound Maple Avenue. Bristol, riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson, was westbound on Manning west of Maple. Palma turned left into the path of Bristol, who was unable to avoid a crash and the motorcycle came to rest near a grape vineyard. A passing motorist attempted CPR until emergency workers arrived, but Bristol died at the scene.

Palma was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries. The CHP said that he was not believed to be impaired and he was not arrested.