Bicyclist killed by a minivan full of minors just south of Clovis

A man on a bicycle died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a minivan filled with minors, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Sgt. James Del Carlo said the victim, whose identity and age were not released, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of McKinley Avenue just east of Temperance Avenue when he was struck.

A 2011 Toyota Sienna that was driven by a minor and carrying four other minors, Del Carlo said, was traveling in the same direction and trailing the bicyclist. Then for unknown reasons, the driver drifted into the right shoulder and struck the man around 8 a.m.

The rider was ejected from the bicycle and died at the scene, Del Carlo said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CHP believe neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, but officers are investigating the possibility of distracted driving, including use of the cell phone.

The five minors in the minivan suffered no worse than minor injuries, Del Carlo said.