Excessive heat watch issued during back-to-school week. Here’s how long it will last

How to protect your health in Fresno heat Summer in the central San Joaquin Valley must be taken seriously. Every year, doctors treat people for heat exhaustion and the more severe heat stroke. One doctor from UCSF-Fresno gives tips about staying healthy in hot weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Summer in the central San Joaquin Valley must be taken seriously. Every year, doctors treat people for heat exhaustion and the more severe heat stroke. One doctor from UCSF-Fresno gives tips about staying healthy in hot weather.

As the kids head back to school this week, summer is still clinging fiercely to the central San Joaquin Valley, promising triple digits and triggering an excessive heat watch from the National Weather Service.

Forget those new back-to-school sweaters for now — temperatures on Thursday are expected to peak between 104 and 108 from Coalinga to Merced, Three Rivers and down to Bakersfield. An excessive heat watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the weather service announced.

Wednesday and Friday are forecast to top out at 103 in Fresno, but temperatures will dip to 95 degrees by Saturday, and drop even lower Sunday, to 92.

The heat, while above normal, is not completely uncommon for this time of year, said Jerald Meadows, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But coupled with high humidity, this August heat is more likely to make people sick. The weather service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioning and out of the sun and to check in on relatives and neighbors.

Although temperatures are a bit higher than normal for this week, they likely won’t break any records. Records set for this week peaked out at 110 to 112, according to weather service data, and were set back in 1920, 1933 and 1996. Normal for this time of year is 97 to 98 degrees.

But even after this week, don’t be so quick to put away those summer shorts.

Meadows called the recent weather a “roller coaster” and said we could still see high temperatures in the near future, but “we should slowly but surely see less and less.”