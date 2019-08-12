Three people displaced as Victorian home burns in south Fresno blaze

House fire at E Street and Monterey in Fresno, CA. Firefighters battle a blaze at a home in Fresno, CA, Aug. 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters battle a blaze at a home in Fresno, CA, Aug. 12, 2019.

A turn-of-the-century Victorian style home in south Fresno was destroyed in a fire on Monday evening.

Three people were displace by the fire. No injured were reported.

Firefighters responded to the home at E Street and Monterey Avenue just before 6 p.m., said to Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Randy Reitz.

Upon entering, the firefighters saw the fire was in the basement and coming through the floor of the home. They were ordered to evacuate and made the decision to let the house burn. Firefighters battled the blaze defensively from outside.

None of the neighboring houses were affected, and the three occupants and several pets had gotten out of the home before fire units arrived.

It is not known what started the fire. Though the house’s wood construction allowed the fire to escalate quickly. The damaged is estimated at at least $150,000, Reitz said.