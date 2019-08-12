CHP details fatal motorcycle crash near Riverdale

The California Highway Patrol on Monday released details about a deadly collision Sunday involving a Honda sport bike and a Land Rover near Riverdale.

The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 41 south of Riverdale as Gurpreet Singh Manger, 45, of Lemoore was southbound of 41 north of Harlan Avenue at a speed estimated to be 60 mph. He drove the 2017 Land Rover into the northbound lane of the highway to pass slower traffic.

The 49-year-old rider of the 2001 Honda 929 motorcycle was northbound as Manger attempted the maneuver, and lost control as he neared the oncoming SUV. The rider laid the motorcycle down on its right side and collided with the Land Rover, sustaining severe trauma. Citizens at the scene attempted CPR, but he died at the scene.

The CHP said that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision. Manger was not arrested. The rider was wearing a one-half face helmet, boots and gloves.