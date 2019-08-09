Deputies, SPCA workers rescue 40 dogs from urban home filled with trash and animal feces

How to keep your animals safe in heat of summer The California Emergency Management Agency visits the SPCA of Sacramento to learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Emergency Management Agency visits the SPCA of Sacramento to learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and Central California SPCA workers rescued 40 dogs on Friday after they were found living in a home full of trash and animal feces.

The dogs were taken from a home in the unincorporated Mayfair district of central Fresno after deputies served a warrant, according to a social media post from the CCSPCA.

The CCSPCA said all the dogs appeared to be in good health, but many will require treatment for various skin conditions. All would undergo medical examinations.

To report animal cruelty and neglect in the Fresno area, contact CCSPCA at 559-233-7722.

