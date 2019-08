Local New Persian restaurant Tah Deeg serves up its namesake rice dish meaning “bottom of the pot” August 14, 2019 06:00 AM

Tah Deeg co-owner Abdi Ghafari talks about the new restaurant’s authentic Persian cuisine, including its namesake dish, “Tah Deeg,” which means “bottom of the pot,” the prized, crusty part of the cooked rice at the bottom of a pot.