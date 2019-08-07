Glendora man killed in fall at Iceburg Lake in Sierra

A Glendora man died when he lost his footing while climbing near Mt. Ritter in the High Sierra, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Madera County Sheriff's Office

A 53-year-old Glendora man died in a fall of several hundred near Iceburg Lake in the Sierra, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was identified as Terrence Case. The lake is below Mt. Ritter, at an elevation of 10,000 feet. The sheriff’s office reported receiving a report of the accident Sunday and said Case slipped while crossing a ridge above the lake and fell 200 to 300 feet. His hiking partner tried to come to his aid, but also fell. A volunteer from the Ventura County Sheriff’s search and rescue unit was able to contact Madera County’s search and rescue team, and Mono County sheriff’s rescue team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were able to recover the victim’s body.