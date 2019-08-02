Late getting to work this morning in downtown Fresno? Here’s why

Big rig dumps baseball-size rocks on Highway 99 during Friday commute A big rig collided with a freeway bridge on southbound Highway 99 in downtown Fresno on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, snarling traffic during the morning commute. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A big rig collided with a freeway bridge on southbound Highway 99 in downtown Fresno on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

A big rig dumped its load of baseball-size rocks on southbound Highway 99 in downtown Fresno on Friday morning after hitting a bridge, snarling the morning commute for thousands making their way into the city center, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The spill took place about 7:38 a.m. at the Fresno Street offramp after the truck hit the bridge. The CHP called in a tow truck, a sweeper and a sign truck as officers scrambled to get the roadway open. Most of the debris was confined to the right lane.

Officers were trying to determine if the big rig driver reported the incident and how seriously the bridge was damaged.