John’s Incredible Pizza evacuated as police search for a suspect inside restaurant

A popular restaurant geared toward family entertainment was abruptly evacuated Thursday night as police searched for a driver of a stolen vehicle inside the northeast Fresno business.

Customers, which included children, and employees at John’s Incredible Pizza was told to clear the establishment around 9 p.m after a man crashed a stolen vehicle nearby then fled on foot into the establishment.

Police locked down the building and were searching for the suspect as of 11 p.m.. Lt. Bill Dooley said police believe the suspect might be hiding in the ceiling space after discovering ceiling tiles removed.

A total of four people were in the stolen vehicle when police started chasing after it.

Officers eventually backed off in their pursuit for safety reasons, but a police helicopter continued to follow the vehicle.

As the stolen vehicle crossed Cedar Avenue going east on Herndon Avenue, it collided with another vehicle at the intersection, then crashed into a tree.

The three passengers, consisting of one female and two males, were apprehended.

One of the passengers suffered a broken leg, Dooley said. Another passenger was on parole, he added. Ages of the passengers were not immediately known.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the stolen car was not injured, police said.

The driver, meanwhile, ran from the car going north.

Officers searched the surrounding areas but were unable to find anyone, Dooley said.

Police then checked with staff at John’s Incredible Pizza and found surveillance video of the man who they believe to be the driver entering the business.

This story will be updated.