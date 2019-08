Two homes near downtown Fresno engulfed in flames. Two homes caught on fire Wednesday night near downtown Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two homes caught on fire Wednesday night near downtown Fresno.

Two homes caught on fire late Wednesday night near downtown Fresno.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Mono Avenue and 6th Street.

One of the houses was fully engulfed and a second home was burning toward the back of the house.

No word yet if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated.