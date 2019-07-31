Los Banos woman, 82, killed in rural Madera crash

An 82-year-old Los Banos woman was killed Tuesday morning when the SUV she was riding in collided with a big rig in rural Madera County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. at Oregon Avenue and Road 28 1/2. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Investigators said she was a passenger in a GMC driven by Maria Barajas-Gonzalez, 59, also of Los Banos, who was eastbound on Oregon and halted at a stop sign at 28 1/2. Barrajas-Gonzalez pulled into the path of a Peterbilt driven by Caleb Jeremiah Vogel, 26, of Mariposa, who was northbound on 28 1/2. The Peterbilt slammed into the passenger side of the GMC. The victim died at the scene.