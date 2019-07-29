‘An amazing animal and partner.’ Fresno police mourn death of K-9 Axel

Drug bust in downtown Fresno with help of K-9 A K-9 helped Fresno Police make a drug bust Thursday in downtown Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A K-9 helped Fresno Police make a drug bust Thursday in downtown Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department is mourning the death of one of its K-9 officers.

Axel, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, died last Thursday of natural causes, according to a news release from the departments K-9 unit.

Axel came to the department in 2017 and along with his partner, officer Brian Sturgeon, served in a teaching capacity in presentations at schools and universities across the central San Joaquin Valley. He was also trained in narcotics detection.

“Axel was an amazing animal and partner. His efforts and dedication will not be forgotten,” the release said. He “served honorably; keeping our community and officers safe while helping locate criminals and contraband.”

On Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department’s K9 unit will launch a fundraising campaign to help with the cost of replacing Axel and two other K-9s, Farris and Cash.

Inquires can be made through the unit’s Facebook page, or by calling Sgt. Jeff La Blue at 559-621-7000.