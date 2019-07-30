Tower rapist waives parole hearing, will remain in prison for now

1991 victim of the serial Tower rapist speaks out about his possible release Mirna Garcia, a 1991 survivor and victim of the Tower rapist, who was convicted and is serving prison time for a string of Tower District rapes in the early 1990s, speaks out against his possible release. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mirna Garcia, a 1991 survivor and victim of the Tower rapist, who was convicted and is serving prison time for a string of Tower District rapes in the early 1990s, speaks out against his possible release.

The man known as the “Tower rapist” will be in prison for at least another three years before he’s offered a chance of parole.

On Tuesday at Avenal State Prison, Rudolph M. Acosta, 53, waived his right to a full parole hearing. He was granted a stipulation for three more years in prison until his next parole hearing, in order to finalize his release plans and attend further therapy.

Acosta was not present at Tuesday’s hearing, saying he wasn’t there on the advice of his attorney. One survivor of Acota’s crimes, Mirna Garcia, turned up to oppose any release.

Garcia told the commission that that rape changed her life forever. She called Acosta a coward for not attending Tuesday’s hearing.

Members of the parole commission said it was unfortunate Acosta didn’t attend the hearing, saying they would have been interested in learning whether the serial rapist had identified triggers to his behavior.

After the hearing, Acosta wept as he read a general statement for the media, saying it was difficult for him to find therapy for his crimes.

Arrest, conviction for rapes





Acosta admitted raping at least seven women and a teenage girl in Fresno’s Tower District in 1991. He was arrested on Oct. 4, 1991 and was sentenced to 78 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal.

Some survivors of Acosta’s crimes expressed outrage in June after learning he could leave prison before serving his full sentence. Prosecutors said they had seen no evidence he had been rehabilitated, saying he was still a threat to the community.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website, Acosta was eligible for parole as a “youth offender” because he committed his offense when he was 26 or younger.

