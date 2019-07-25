After six years running Poverello House, CEO resigns to head another community group

Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs Poverello House Executive Director Cruz Avila looks over donations that are in danger of being damaged because the warehouse roof leaks during rain storms and is in need of major repairs. The Raise the Roof fund drive hopes to help make the necess Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Poverello House Executive Director Cruz Avila looks over donations that are in danger of being damaged because the warehouse roof leaks during rain storms and is in need of major repairs. The Raise the Roof fund drive hopes to help make the necess

The CEO of the Poverello House announced his resignation from the agency Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Cruz Avila has been at the helm of the nonprofit since 2013, and a search for his replacement is underway.

Avila said he is jumping in as a CEO for “another local, community-minded organization.” He did not name the organization.

Avila joined the Poverello House as an executive director in 2013. During his six years, the nonprofit raised funds to build a new warehouse and operations center, and improved housing at the agency.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Avila also helped launch an intake process that connects people with housing, substance abuse and mental health challenges to services.

The Poverello House was founded in 1973 and assists residents with homelessness, health, hunger and housing issues.