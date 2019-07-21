Clovis man killed, wife injured in crash in San Francisco, reports say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Clovis man was killed and his wife critically injured while visiting San Francisco on Sunday.

The couple, both in their 50s, was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk at Taylor and O’Farrell Street, KPIX reported.

Both were transported to a San Francisco General Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The collision happened between after 2 p.m. when the driver of a Tesla sped through a red light and was broadsided by another vehicle.

The Tesla struck the Clovis couple as it spun out of control.

The drivers of the two cars were not injured. Police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the collision, according to KPIX.

.@SFPD investigating a fatal crash at Taylor & O’Farrell St.

Per SFPD: A woman driving the black @Tesla up Taylor St ran the red light, Mini Cooper hit the Tesla, causing the Tesla to spin around, hitting a Clovis couple in the crosswalk. Husband died, wife seriously hurt@KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ScxnQthzIU — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) July 22, 2019

The driver of the Tesla was arrested, ABC7 reporter Kate Larsen, said in a tweet.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of running a red light and involuntary vehicular manslaughter, the tweet said.

The San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.