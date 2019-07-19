Fire west of Highway 99 displaces 12

A fire which erupted just after 11 a.m. west of 99 in Fresno displaced five adults and seven children, the North Central Fire District reported.

The blaze broke out near the intersection on North Hulbert and West Dennett aveneus, near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue. Andy Isolano, a spokesman for the fire district characterized the fire as “suspicious in nature,” but investigators continue to probe the cause at the triplex. The central unit was totally destroyed and the surrounding units sustained heavy smoke damage. The units were could not be lived in because power was cut to the building, Isolano added. The Red Cross was assisting residents in finding new living spaces.