Fresno’s Amazon warehouse marks debut, showcasing robots, jobs and 200M items shipped

Online retail giant Amazon opened its Fresno order-filling warehouse nearly 14 months ago.

But the company known for speed in getting all kinds of products into the hands of its customers is just now getting around to celebrating the grand opening of the center.

It’s not that Amazon forgot to have a ceremony last summer, when the place at Orange and Central avenues at the south edge of Fresno was still relatively new.

But it was still ramping up its operations and ironing out kinks in the workflow, and it’s the company’s standard procedure to not celebrate and show off until everything is running the way it should, said Shevaun Brown, public relations manager for the Fresno site.

And let’s face it: with about 2,500 employees, a couple thousand robots and seemingly miles of automated conveyor belts with computerized scanners in its 855,000-square-foot warehouse, there’s plenty for general manager Ankush Pole to both manage and to show off.

Pole and other Amazon officials led The Bee on a tour of the warehouse on Tuesday, and hosted local leaders and other media for a ceremony on Wednesday – the first times the center has been opened to reporters and photographers since it opened in June 2018.

The volume of products and orders shipped from the Fresno warehouse can vary widely because of seasonal peaks and valleys in shopping – busy for the holidays and for the recent Amazon Prime promotion, for example, and slower at other times.

But over the past 14 months, Amazon estimates that it has shipped out an average of about 500,000 individual product items daily to customers from the Fresno location. That works out to about 200 million pieces.

Pole said handling that much product is a complicated process, but he offers a manageable way to visualize it. “Think of it as a U-shaped building – The stuff comes in one side and goes out the other side, and we’re standing in the middle of that U,” he said as he guided a reporter through a veritable maze of work stations and conveyor belts.

From the time a product enters the building at one end of the U to the time it leaves in a package at the other end for shipping, it goes through a range of steps that include humans, computerized tracking and robots.

Most of the inventory coming in on trucks arrives in large yellow totes, which are then routed to one of many sorting stations where workers scan individual items and place them in stacked, portable shelves of bins.

The scanning allows computers to track specifically which bin contains a particular item. When the bins are filled, a robot – a squat, smart machine – lifts the entire rack of bins and ferries it to a designated storage area.

“Once the item is stowed, it’s available for an order,” Pole said. In other downstream processes, robots bring the product bins to “pickers,” employees who pluck items from the shelf to assemble customer orders into another tote.

The number of the robots used to move bins around rivals the number of human employees. Pole declined to say exactly how many there are except that they range from 2,000 to 3,000.

Guided by computerized brains that follow electronic trails embedded in the concrete floor, the robots move from one place to another while avoiding collisions with other machines in a manner that resembles a choreographed dance.

“There are a lot of smart people who basically are behind designing these systems,” Pole said. “We are the operators. We make sure things happen here in the field.”

Once a worker has assembled an order, the merchandise-laden tote moves through a conveyor system to packaging, where workers put the items into shipping boxes with protective bubble wrap, tape up the box and affix a tracking label.

Each box then moves on conveyor belts to a machine that scans the label and slaps on a shipping label with each customer’s address. Yet another conveyor system scans the labels and automatically sorts packages into different lanes depending on the delivery carrier that will be shipping the product to the customer.

“The magic of the technology is that it makes the process safer for the associates,” Pole said. From the robots that move the products to the workers instead of workers having to walk across the vast warehouse to pull the products, to the computerized inventory tracking and conveyors, “the focus that Amazon has is how we can make the job simpler and safer.”