Clovis motorcyclist killed in collision on Highway 168 near Shaver Lake

A 51-year-old Clovis man was killed Tuesday evening after his motorcycle collided with a minivan on Highway 168 near Shaver Lake.

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. when the 19-year-old driver of a Dodge Caravan stopped and attempted a U-turn into the westbound lane of Highway 168.

He accelerated into the path of the motorcyclist, who had no time the avoid a collision and was thrown into the side of the van. Emergency personnel gave medial aid to the driver, who died at the scene.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

It is not know is drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the CHP reported.