Wildfire east of Fresno forces campground evacuation in Sierra National Forest

A campground has closed in the wake of a wildfire burning in the Sierra National Forest, more than 60 miles east of Fresno.

Firefighters are keeping a close eye on the Fish Fire in Madera County since it is burning within the perimeter of the French Fire, which burned around 14,000 acres in 2014 and cost about $12 million to fight.

As of Tuesday morning, the Fish Fire had burned 95 acres and was 35% contained, according to a national forest spokesman.

The fire is near Fish Creek Campground, which is closed as the fire threatens to reach it. Three campers were evacuated for safety.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to officials, the fire is burning on a downhill side of Minarets Road, above the San Joaquin River. So far the national forest has not ordered roads to be closed in the area.

Though officials say “excellent” progress has been made on containment since the fire started around 4:17 p.m. Monday, the area of the fire includes heavy brush and fallen timber that adds to concern for firefighters.

Forest Service spokesman Alexander Olow said the blaze is moving “at a moderate rate of spread.”

Areas around the Fish Creek Campground could experience smoky conditions as the fire burns. So far, the smoke is not impacting the central San Joaquin Valley.

There are about 130 fire personnel attempting to suppress the fire. Three helicopters and two air tankers are involved. Cal Fire was called in to help, but crews were released on Tuesday morning.