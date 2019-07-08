Fresno mayor axes funding for these controversial items in city budget

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento DeVone Boggan with Richmond, Calif's Office of Neighborhood Safety explains how Advance Peace disrupts the cycle of gun violence in communities. The program could be coming to Sacramento in the near future if it makes it past a city council vote. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DeVone Boggan with Richmond, Calif's Office of Neighborhood Safety explains how Advance Peace disrupts the cycle of gun violence in communities. The program could be coming to Sacramento in the near future if it makes it past a city council vote.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced Monday he’s vetoing funding for the controversial Advance Peace program and an immigrant affairs committee, among other items, in an effort to ensure the city budget is balanced.

In a news release, Brand said he issued seven line-item vetoes.

Other vetoes include: one fire inspector position; five community service officer positions in the police department; two paralegal positions; funding for the Fresno Historical Society; and funding in the City Attorney’s Office.

“Just like any family does when they are faced with difficult decisions on where to spend their limited budget, the city of Fresno has to do the same,” Brand said in a news release. “In the end, we funded as many priorities as we had available money to fund. We will continue these discussions and reevaluate if and when we have additional money available to spend.”

The mayor warned the Fresno City Council before the final budget vote that he’d issue vetoes to cut $1.16 million in spending. The budget passed 5-1, with Councilmember Garry Bredefeld casting the lone “no” vote.

The council debated at length during June budget hearings whether to fund Advance Peace, a mentorship program for the people most likely to commit gun crimes, and a newly-formed immigrant affairs committee.

Bredefeld, who strongly opposed funding Advance Peace and the immigrant affairs committee, said he’s glad the mayor vetoed those items. But, Bredefeld said vetoing the community safety officers and fire inspector position will make the city more unsafe.

“I voted against the budget because of the funding for Advance Peace and the immigrant affairs committee, but also because there’s no serious funding for law enforcement,” Bredefeld said Monday. “And there still isn’t.”

Councilmember Miguel Arias said the budget reflects the council’s priorities, and the items that were vetoed will remain a priority.

“The final balanced budget honors the vast majority of the council’s motions to invest millions more in our neighborhood infrastructure, parks, housing and improve code enforcement,” he said. “I am especially proud that this budget includes fixing several parks in my district, implementation of the alcohol saturation and motel inspection ordinances and the relocation of the Darling rendering plant. The few items that are not funded remain a council priority and will be reconsidered as additional funding becomes available.“

Aaron Foster, the driving force behind bringing Advance Peace to Fresno, said the vetoes show the mayor and city government is playing politics with people.

“…This just confirms what we have always known: that communities of color aren’t valued in our city, but merely seen as people, to be quantified and protected against,” he said.

“The mayor is cutting one of the smallest items in order to balance an over $1 billion budget, but now they are paying overtime and deploying 50 more officers as their ‘response’ to the violence,” Foster said, referring the the police department’s response to a string of violence and shootings in the last few weeks.





