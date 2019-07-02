Hit-and-run driver knocks down cyclist using Audubon Drive bike lane, police say

Bicyclist injured in a hit-and-run in Fresno A bicyclist in his late 60s was injured by a hit-and-run driver in northeast Fresno on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bicyclist in his late 60s was injured by a hit-and-run driver in northeast Fresno on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

A bicyclist in his late 60s was injured by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday afternoon in northeast Fresno, Fresno police said.

The collision took place just after 2:30 p.m.

Officer Chad Soares said the cyclist was westbound in the bike lane on Audubon Drive heading toward Quincy Avenue when he was struck by a newer-model white GMC Yukon, possibly with an aftermarket chrome grill. The driver attempted to pass another vehicle in the right lane when he collided with the bicyclist.





The cyclist was knocked down and suffered a fractured pelvis and other injuries, Soares said. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses told police that after striking the bicyclist, the driver stopped but never got out of the Yukon and left the scene.

Soares said there could be possible damage to the front of the Yukon.