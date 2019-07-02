Local
Woman killed, man in surgery after high-speed motorcycle crash in central Fresno
A woman was killed and a man seriously injured after the pair crashed when the man fled a Fresno County sheriff’s traffic stop on a motorcycle in central Fresno Tuesday morning, authorities reported.
The intersection of North Palm and East Dakota avenues was closed after the crash as the California Highway Patrol investigated the incident, which appeared to have taken place about 5 a.m.
The black sport bike was southbound on Palm at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control after crossing railroad tracks just north of Dakota, a witness said.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said both the man and the woman on the motorcycle were rushed to a hospital after the crash. The woman was pronounced dead at the facility and the man was in surgery. Their identities were not immediately released.
Investigators from both the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and CHP were on scene.
This story will be updated.
