Bicyclist doesn’t stop at intersection, critically injured in crash with car

A bicyclist was critically injured Friday afternoon when he failed stop at southeast Fresno intersection and was hit by a car.

Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fillmore and Recreation avenues.

Tietjen said the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Fillmore approaching Recreation when he failed to make a stop and was hit by the car traveling northbound on Recreation, flipping the bicyclist into the car’s’ windshield.

Police said the man was in his 20s but did not give his name. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver of the car had no injuries.

Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.