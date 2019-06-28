Sheriff: Tulare jail inmate’s death not believed to involve foul play

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Stock photo

An inmate at the Tulare County Jail found dead Thursday is believed to have died of a medical condition, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Anthony Sembrano, 56, was pronounced dead at the county’s pre-trial facility. Sembrano collapsed Thursday afternoon and medical staff were unable to resuscitate him, according to the spokeswoman, Teresa Douglass. Detectives are investigating the death and have notified family.

Sembrano had been in custody two days. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detective Miguel Franco or Sgt. Gary Marks at 559-733-6218.