Start your day at the DMV? Area field offices will open an hour earlier starting July 1

While California’s Department of Motor Vehicles preps for the federally mandated Real ID program with a half-day closure of all its offices July 24, it is also expanding weekday business hours at 69 of its locations across the state.

That includes five in the Fresno area.

The north Fresno, Hanford, Madera, Porteville and Reedley offices will open an hour earlier four days a week to better accommodate customers, according to a news release from the DMV.

The offices will open at 7 a.m. weekdays, minus Wednesdays, started July 1. Wednesday hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours have been added to the offices in Clovis, Merced, Modesto, Visalia and the Olive avenue location in Fresno. Those without a Saturday appointment are finding reduced wait times after 2 p.m., according to the DMV.

Appointments can (and should) be scheduled 90 days in advance using the DMV’s website or calling 800-777-0133.