Police advise residents to stay home after mountain lion spotted in Tulare
The Tulare Police Department warned residents to stay inside their homes as a mountain lion roamed the area Thursday night.
According to a social media post, officers were in the process of securing the wild cat in the area of Alpine Vista.
This is the second mountain lion found in Tulare this year.
Tulare Police will keep residents updated once the cat is removed.
