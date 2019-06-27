Police advise residents to stay home after mountain lion spotted in Tulare

What to do if you meet a mountain lion ​​Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild. Lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ​​Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild. Lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years.

The Tulare Police Department warned residents to stay inside their homes as a mountain lion roamed the area Thursday night.

According to a social media post, officers were in the process of securing the wild cat in the area of Alpine Vista.

This is the second mountain lion found in Tulare this year.





Tulare Police will keep residents updated once the cat is removed.