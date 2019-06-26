Fresno County teen is missing. Reedley police ask for public’s help to find her

Harley Tuttle Special to The Bee

Harley Tuttle, 15, has been missing since Monday and Reedley police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Her father, Matthew Tuttle, last saw her when he dropped her off in front of Reedley High School for a summer class around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Before class ended around 1 p.m. that day, the location on her cell phone was turned off and she could no longer be tracked, police said. Multiple friends of the girl told police Harley might be headed for Clovis because a close family member is living there.

Harley is described as Hispanic, 5-foot tall, weighing 100 pounds with a medium complexion and build. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and Vans tie-dye slip-on shoes and an unknown-colored shirt. A red sweater she was wearing was found inside her classroom. Harley’s father told police her toothbrush and other clothes were missing from her bedroom.

Police said Harley’s father has full legal custody of the girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigating Officer Daniel Ybarra with the Reedley Police Department at 559-637-4250.