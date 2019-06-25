Two people displaced after fire at north Fresno. Their five dogs were missing

Fresno Bee

Two people are without a home after an apartment caught fire in north Fresno on Tuesday night.

Battalion Chief Bob Van Tassel said the fire started just before 9:30 p.m. in the upstairs area of an apartment at Sierra North Village on Sierra Avenue near Blackstone.

Crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic and were able to knock down the flames immediately.

No injuries were reported, but the residents’ five dogs were missing. Crews were able to locate the animals with no injuries.

Van Tassel believe a burning candle may have started the fire. Damage was estimated at least $35,000.