A dead body was found in a canal on Clinton near Millbrook avenues on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Few details were immediately available.

Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said the body had been there “a while.”

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the canal just after 11 a.m.

The canal, which is full, runs between a residential area in the neighborhood.