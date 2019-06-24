Home near Fort Washington burns in northeast Fresno. Chief describes it as a ‘total loss’

Chief Donis describes scene of house fire in north Fresno Fresno Fire Department Chief Kerri Donis describes a fire that engulfed a home near North Heather Drive near and East Essex close to Fort Washington Golf and Country Club in north Fresno, California, on Monday, June 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Fire Department Chief Kerri Donis describes a fire that engulfed a home near North Heather Drive near and East Essex close to Fort Washington Golf and Country Club in north Fresno, California, on Monday, June 24, 2019.

A family of four was displaced Monday evening by a house fire in northeast Fresno described as “a total loss” by Fire Chief Kerri Donis.

The two homeowners along with their two children and pet were home but made it out safely.

The blaze broke out around 6 p.m. at the home near North Heather and East Essex drives by Forth Washington Golf and Country Club . Upon arriving, fire crews saw fire on a fence that crept up into the attic.

“Once it gets into the attic, it can run the entire attic space pretty much unchecked,” Donis said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Firefighters were able to control the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

The home was about 3,400-square feet and Donis estimated the damage was $800,000 or more: “Unfortunately this home is a total loss.”

At least 40 firefighters responded, including some from the Fresno County and Clovis departments, Donis said.

SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters take on a house fire near North Heather Drive near and East Essex close to Fort Washington Golf and Country Club in north Fresno, California, on Monday, June 24, 2019.

The hot weather conditions were a challenge for firefighters.

“This is a very large structure, so we have extensive overhaul,” Donis said. “We’ll be here for an extended period of time.”

It is unknown how the fire started on the fence, the chief said.



