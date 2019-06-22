CHP Fresno investigating collision that killed two people near Prather

Two people died Saturday morning in a traffic collision on Highway 168 near Prather, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Details are preliminary. Officers responded to the scene around 9:50 a.m. for an incident involving at least three vehicles on Highway 168 and Vineyard Lane, according to the CHP website. At least one of the vehicles was turned over on its side.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There is a double fatal collision on State Route 168 both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down until further notice please stay out of the area at this time. — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) June 22, 2019

Check back later for updates.