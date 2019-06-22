Local
CHP Fresno investigating collision that killed two people near Prather
Two people died Saturday morning in a traffic collision on Highway 168 near Prather, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Details are preliminary. Officers responded to the scene around 9:50 a.m. for an incident involving at least three vehicles on Highway 168 and Vineyard Lane, according to the CHP website. At least one of the vehicles was turned over on its side.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down.
Check back later for updates.
Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98
