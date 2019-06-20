Woman in critical condition after her vehicle struck a tree in northeast Fresno

Car vs. tree in north Fresno A car crashed into a tree at Maple and Herndon avenues in northeast Fresno, California, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A car crashed into a tree at Maple and Herndon avenues in northeast Fresno, California, on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

A 29-year-old woman was in critical condition Thursday evening after the car she was driving struck a tree in northeast Fresno.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said officers received multiple calls around 6:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle accident on Herndon Avenue between Chestnut and Maple avenues.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Herndon when the victim apparently lost control, Dooley said. There were skid marks on the road lead up to the site.

The woman, whose name was not given, was the only occupant in the vehicle. She was found unresponsive and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

There is no indication if drugs or alcohol may have been involved, Dooley said. He added that the victim is a licensed driver and has no criminal history.

Officers are asking those who may have been driving in the area and witnessed the accident to contact the Fresno Police Department.