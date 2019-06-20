Soldier from Fresno found dead in Alaska barracks, U.S. Army reports

U.S. Army soldier, Spc. Charles Michael Bodey, 20, of Fresno was found dead in his room at the Fort Wainwright barracks in Alaska Monday, according to a story from the Army Times. Army Times

He was identified as Spc. Charles Michael Bodey, 20.

Bodey’s body was discovered Monday at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks by fellow soldiers, and his cause of his death was unknown, according to the report.

Bodey joined the Army in August 2017 and trained at Fort Benning in Georgia before reporting to Alaska in December 2017.

He was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment.

“Spc. Bodey was an essential member of Blackhawk Squadron over the past two years. He was a dedicated, loyal, and exceptionally skilled soldier, focused on performing the mission to the highest standards,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Mock, 5-1 Cavalry commander.

The incident remains under investigation.



