Fresno County Hall of Records locked down as police catch kidnapping suspect

11:17 a.m.

The Fresno County Hall of Records in downtown Fresno is locked down after police took a kidnapping suspect into custody nearby.

The suspect was driving the victim to Wells Fargo at Van Ness Avenue and Fresno Street to withdraw money from the ATM. Police stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody, officials with the Fresno Police Department told The Bee.

Police are evaluating when to lift the lockdown on the county building, located at Tulare and M streets.

This story will be updated.