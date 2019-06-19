Body of missing hiker found by searchers on Mount Whitney

The last known photo of missing hiker Ling Dao in Death Valley National Park on his way to hike Mount Whitney.

The body of a missing hiker Ling Dao has been recovered found by a search team on Mount Whitney, officials with the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

The body of Ling Dao of Virginia was found Tuesday on the north side of the mountain in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park. The cause of death is under investigation.

Dao was reported missing Friday, after he flew to Las Vegas on June 11 with the intention of hiking the highest mountain in the continental United States on June 12.

Officials found his rental car in the Mount Whitney parking lot as the launched the search.