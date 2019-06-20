Around the Valley: Cultural exchange program, Denny’s and Tachi Palace raise money

Denny’s locations around Fresno raised money for the Marjaree Mason Center and presented a check on Friday, June 7, 2019. Marjaree Mason Center

Denny’s gives to Marjaree Mason Center

Customers at the Denny’s locations on Shaw and West, Jensen and Highway 99 and Blackstone and Shields locations helped raise over $1,290 for the Marjaree Mason Center.

A check was presented to the center on June 7.

Families needed to host French students

The World Exchange Program is looking for five local families to host French exchange students for three weeks in July.

Hugo, 15; Louis, 16; Keizo, 16; Benjamin, 15; and Léna, 15, all need to find homes as soon as possible for July 11 through July 30.

Families should live in the greater Fresno area and would need only provide a bed and a welcoming home to the student.

The teens come with spending money, and several activities are already planned over the three weeks.

For more information or to fill out an application, contact LisaMarie Slater at 559-515-0373 or at bonjourworld@comcast.net.

Tachi Palace raises money for Stratford residents

During its monthly community breakfast, the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino raised $5,760 for Reestablishing Stratford, a nonprofit that provides services and resources and hosts events for the community of Stratford.

More than 520 people attended the breakfast, and the Santa Rosa Rancheria matched the initial fundraising amount of $2,880, according to a news release.

The next breakfast will be held June 28 and benefit American Legion Post 100.