This Valley Congressman has made his pick for president in 2020

Rep. Jim Costa discusses support of President Trump in the ag community Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, discusses support of President Trump in the local agriculture community during an editorial board meeting at The Fresno Bee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, discusses support of President Trump in the local agriculture community during an editorial board meeting at The Fresno Bee.

Rep. Jim Costa, (D-Fresno) on Monday announced he is endorsing California Sen. Kamala Harris in her bid for president.

Costa, who has represented the state’s 16th Congressional district since 2005, pointed to Harris’ plan to protect Dreamers in his endorsement.

“Kamala Harris has proposed a bold plan to give millions of Dreamers the certainty and security they deserve,” Costa said in a statement. “Whether as District Attorney, Attorney General, or United States Senator, I have been working with Kamala Harris to protect immigrant children and fight pollution that harms the farmers of the Central Valley. Kamala has consistently been a champion for all Americans, and I am proud to endorse her campaign for president.”

The House of Representatives last week passed a bill to protect from deportation and provide a path toward citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, often referred to as “Dreamers” who are currently protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Costa voted in favor of the bill.

According to July 2018 estimates from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, more than 5,000 people in Fresno County were active DACA recipients.

Harris in a statement said she is honored to have Costa’s endorsement.

“Jim has been a reliable partner and I have seen, up close, his work for the Central Valley’s residents, to ensure they have clean and reliable water and affordable and accessible health care,” she said. “I look forward to working with him to ensure the voices of farmers and producers in the Central Valley and across the country are uplifted and heard.”

Other Democratic candidates, such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren in some cases, are leading Harris in recent polls among California voters.