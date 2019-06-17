Alcohol suspected by CHP in fatal Avenue 7 crash

A 25-year-old Madera man died Friday evening in a collision with a big rig on Avenue 7 and Road 24, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The crash took place just before 7 p.m. as the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was northbound on Road 24 at a speed ranging between 70 and 90 mph. He drove through a stop sign at Avenue 7, and collided with the truck driven eastbound by Javier Sanchez, 46, of Dinuba, who was proceeding at a speed of 55 mph.

The right front of the Chevrolet slammed into the third axle of the big rig and the Chevrolet slid under the trailer, where the driver died at the scene. The CHP said the driver, who was not identified, may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.